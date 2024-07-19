MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

