Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07% Mexco Energy 20.37% 7.76% 7.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.50 $388.30 million $2.01 13.56 Mexco Energy $6.61 million 3.91 $1.35 million $0.61 20.29

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Mexco Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

