Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.42. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.49.
Manila Water Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.51.
Manila Water Company Profile
Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. The company offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. It also provides its services to people in the East Zone encompassing cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa.
