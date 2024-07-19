Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

