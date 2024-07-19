Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Marathon Digital worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 88,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

