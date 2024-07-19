Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.55

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.55 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 310.50 ($4.03). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 7,021,019 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.02) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.54) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.18).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.75), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,320,650.14). Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.