Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Paul Beswick Sells 2,169 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Beswick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

