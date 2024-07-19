Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

