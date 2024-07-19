Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.