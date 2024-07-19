Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
