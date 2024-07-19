Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
