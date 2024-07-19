Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,986 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $107.41 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

