Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $116.67 on Thursday. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

