Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Mativ worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.