Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1,445.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $92.68.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

