May Yee Yap Sells 4,274 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Down 2.3 %

JBL opened at $112.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $3,937,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5,114.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 143,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.9% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

