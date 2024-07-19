McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,714 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKC opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

