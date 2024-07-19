MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on MDA Space and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

MDA Space Price Performance

MDA stock opened at C$13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.14. MDA Space has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.35 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, analysts predict that MDA Space will post 0.5601118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Space Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. MDA Space’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.47%.

Insider Transactions at MDA Space

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,600.00. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

