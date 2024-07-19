MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

