Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

