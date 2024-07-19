Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Stock Price Down 2%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 13,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 24,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

