Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.10.

META opened at $475.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.46. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $65,238,845.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

