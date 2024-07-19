MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $28.72 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 931,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,015 shares of company stock worth $96,066 and sold 94,587 shares worth $2,701,878. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

