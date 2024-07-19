MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

MetroCity Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCBS

Insider Activity

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,073,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,384. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $96,066 and sold 94,587 shares valued at $2,701,878. Insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.