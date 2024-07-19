Michael E. Sturmer Sells 9,030 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Progyny by 100.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Progyny by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 688,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 252,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

