Michael Sandy Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Stock

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sandy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,216.22).
Melbana Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Melbana Energy
