Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $127.49

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.49, but opened at $121.07. Micron Technology shares last traded at $122.51, with a volume of 5,363,120 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

