MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down to $180.79

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.79, but opened at $172.07. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $170.65, with a volume of 19,259 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

