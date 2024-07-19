Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.59.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

