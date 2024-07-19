Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Minera Alamos’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The company has a market cap of C$138.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

