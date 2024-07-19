Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 400 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

