MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Critical Survey

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 16.38 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.29 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.60

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Vaxart has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaxart and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vaxart and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.85%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 837.50%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaxart beats MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

