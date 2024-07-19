Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.01. 13,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Mohr Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohr Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mohr Growth ETF Company Profile

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.