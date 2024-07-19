Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

