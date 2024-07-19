Morgan Stanley Downgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Torrid Trading Down 13.6 %

CURV stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 2.04. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

