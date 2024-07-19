Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE MS opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,867,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,778,000 after buying an additional 3,981,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $159,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

