Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $440.00 at Bank of America

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $394.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.49. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

