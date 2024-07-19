MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSA Safety by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 641,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,222,000 after buying an additional 55,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,067,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

