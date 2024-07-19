M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $174.57 and last traded at $171.10, with a volume of 142773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.65.

The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

