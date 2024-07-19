Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $500.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.14. Murphy USA has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $503.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

