Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 14,257 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $794,567.55.

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $362,357.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $978,021.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53.

ANIP stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

