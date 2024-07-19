Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $2,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.