NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.