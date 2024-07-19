National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$68,310.30. In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

