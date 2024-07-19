National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter.

Aris Mining stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Aris Mining has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.00 million and a P/E ratio of 83.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth about $670,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

