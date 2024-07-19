National Bank Financial Comments on Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

