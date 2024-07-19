National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -440.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

