National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$26.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.58. The firm has a market cap of C$719.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.07 million.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

