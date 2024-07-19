National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of FVI opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.77. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

