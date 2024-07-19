National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$83.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$86.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,850. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,850. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

