National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$102.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$105.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,763,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,763,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.